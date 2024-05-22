Last year was the hottest summer Phoenix has ever had. And it was the deadliest one on record for people experiencing homelessness.
This year could be even worse. None of us can stop it, but together we can help save lives.
For the four years I’ve been part of the Mission, I’ve known that Code:Red was a non-negotiable part of our ministry. Last year I got a stark reminder of how critical your help is– both for today and eternity.
Jesus calls us to to be His hands and feet. What better way to help?
Ken Brissa, CEO
The last four years have set records for heat-related deaths in Maricopa County.
When the temperature exceeds 100 in the Valley, just 15 minutes of exposure can cause permanent damage. In 2023 we saw 645 heat-related deaths, which is a 52% increase over 2022 – and a 750% increase in the last 10 years.
Click below to find out how the heat impacts the body, and why our need to help our homeless neighbors this time of year is so important.
When the temperature exceeds 100 in the Valley, just 15 minutes of exposure can cause permanent damage. In 2023 we saw 645 heat-related deaths, which is a 52% increase over 2022 – and a 750% increase in the last 10 years.
See below to find out how the heat impacts the body, and why our need to help our homeless neighbors this time of year is so important.
Every dollar you give will help provide life-saving water, shelter from the sun, “Hope Tote” hygiene kits, and more for someone experiencing homelessness in Phoenix. But any amount you can give today will save lives.
Your gift today will not only help save lives by helping people escape the dangerous summer heat. It will also help them get connected to the Mission, which can lead to the life God intended them to live.
It may sound simple, but a bottle of water or a hygiene kit really can lead to a whole new life!
You can help transform lives and share God’s love with life-giving water!
The next time you’re at the grocery store, consider buying an extra pack of water bottles to help us distribute to our neighbors in need. You can drop off water bottles at any of the locations below. Every drop can help save a life!
© 2024 Phoenix Rescue Mission
(602) 233-3000
[email protected]
1540 W. Van Buren St. Phoenix, AZ 85007
Tax ID# 86-6057771
Phoenix Gospel Mission, Dba, Phoenix Rescue Mission is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and donations are tax deductible, including Arizona State QCO Code : 20549
*reference for sun quote